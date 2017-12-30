Saira Arshad appeals for official music academy

LAHORE, Dec 30 (APP):Prominent Singer Saira Arshad

appealed to the government to set up an official music

academy in Lahore for training of new singers.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, she said the Pakistani

Film Industry would boost when trained artistes will join it

through the music academy.

She hoped that the government and culture department

would pay attention to her demand for betterment of

singers.