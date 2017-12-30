LAHORE, Dec 30 (APP):Prominent Singer Saira Arshad
appealed to the government to set up an official music
academy in Lahore for training of new singers.
Talking to APP here on Saturday, she said the Pakistani
Film Industry would boost when trained artistes will join it
through the music academy.
She hoped that the government and culture department
would pay attention to her demand for betterment of
singers.
Saira Arshad appeals for official music academy
