Saira Afzal visits Capital’s Kachi Abdis to monitor polio campaign

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar went house-to-house in ‘Kachi Abadis’ here at the outskirts of Islamabad to personally
monitor the second day of the three-day nationwide polio campaign.
The minister was accompanied by Prime Minister’s Focal Person
for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq and other senior officials.
The minister went inside households in slum areas and spent
time with mothers inquiring if their children had been vaccinated by
the polio teams. She inspected children out in the streets of the
Katchi Abadis and checked finger marking of children as evidence of
polio immunization.
She spoke to the polio teams and checked their
tally sheets. She also advised polio teams to pay attention to guest
children as there was a possibility that they might miss
vaccination.
While visiting Mehrabadi, a slum dwelling in Islamabad
district Saira Afzal directed that in addition to the polio drops
Injectable Polio Vaccine must be given to the children to enhance
their immunity against polio.
She directed that each house,including makeshift houses be properly marked with
permanent markers to ensure each household was covered.
In her meetings with families the minister impressed upon them
to get their children vaccinated against diseases saying the
vaccination was being provided free of cost by the government for
every Pakistani child against nine diseases and it was the
responsibility of the parents to avail these services for the health
and well being of their children.
Saira Afzal Tarar said Mehra Jaffar, Bhara Kahu, Rawat, Koral
Urban North, Koral Urban South, E-11 and F-11 were areas of concern
and needed special effort by the Islamabad Administration and health
officials to further enhance performance in order to avert the risk
of a polio case from these areas.
She said in view of critical importance of polio drive she
would be personally monitoring the campaign in Islamabad district.
She took notice of gaps in provision of routine immunization
services against nine deadly diseases of children in the area and
issued directions to ensure that every child is immunized properly.
Saira Afzal visits Capital’s Kachi Abdis to monitor polio campaign
