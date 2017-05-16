Saira Afzal visits Capital’s Kachi Abdis to monitor polio campaign

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar went house-to-house in ‘Kachi Abadis’ here at the outskirts of Islamabad to personally

monitor the second day of the three-day nationwide polio campaign.

The minister was accompanied by Prime Minister’s Focal Person

for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq and other senior officials.

The minister went inside households in slum areas and spent

time with mothers inquiring if their children had been vaccinated by

the polio teams. She inspected children out in the streets of the

Katchi Abadis and checked finger marking of children as evidence of

polio immunization.

She spoke to the polio teams and checked their

tally sheets. She also advised polio teams to pay attention to guest

children as there was a possibility that they might miss

vaccination.

While visiting Mehrabadi, a slum dwelling in Islamabad

district Saira Afzal directed that in addition to the polio drops

Injectable Polio Vaccine must be given to the children to enhance

their immunity against polio.

She directed that each house,including makeshift houses be properly marked with

permanent markers to ensure each household was covered.

In her meetings with families the minister impressed upon them

to get their children vaccinated against diseases saying the

vaccination was being provided free of cost by the government for

every Pakistani child against nine diseases and it was the

responsibility of the parents to avail these services for the health

and well being of their children.

Saira Afzal Tarar said Mehra Jaffar, Bhara Kahu, Rawat, Koral

Urban North, Koral Urban South, E-11 and F-11 were areas of concern

and needed special effort by the Islamabad Administration and health

officials to further enhance performance in order to avert the risk

of a polio case from these areas.

She said in view of critical importance of polio drive she

would be personally monitoring the campaign in Islamabad district.

She took notice of gaps in provision of routine immunization

services against nine deadly diseases of children in the area and

issued directions to ensure that every child is immunized properly.