Saira Afzal condemns atrocities against Rohingya Muslims

HAFIZABAD, Sept 05 (APP): Federal Minister for National Health Services,

Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar on Tuesday condemned the atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and declared it an open violation of human rights.

Talking to workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N, here, she called upon

the international community to play its role in stopping genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

She said the Pakistani nation was supporting the oppressed Rohingya

Muslims.

She also said the present government was taking result-oriented measures

for provision of better healthcare facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

She said the government was committed to eliminate polio disease

completely from the country and special polio drives were continued in different parts of the country. She said the government would achieve the target of polio free Pakistan soon.