Saif ur Rehman of PTI wins NA-242 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf candidate Saif ur Rehman has won National Assembly seat in constituency NA-242 Karachi East-I election by securing 27,333 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Muhammad Iqbal stood second by getting11,823 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Mutahida Qoumi Movement (MQM) candidate Asad Ali Bhutto stood second by 8,262 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 38.56 %.