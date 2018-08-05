SAI plane to reach Guangzhou on Monday morning to repatriate stranded passengers

BEIJING, Aug 5 (APP):A Shaheen Air flight will leave Lahore for Guangzhou at 02.00 am PST and arrive at Guangzhou at 11.00 am CST to repatriate over 200 Pakistanis stranded in China since July 29.

“The plane will depart with passengers for Lahore from Guangzhou airport at 1.00 pm CST,” according to well-placed sources here on Sunday.

As many as 202 passengers are in contact with the local administration of Shaheen Air while others have travelled to Pakistan on different commercial airlines after getting a refund of their tickets.

It may be added that some 300 Pakistanis were left stranded in Guangzhou, the capital and most populous city of the Chinese province of Guangdong after their Shaheen Air flight was cancelled on July 29.

The passengers of SAI flight scheduled for Aug 2 also joined them and demanded their immediate repatriation.