Sahiwal killings: CM removes top CTD officers over JIT report

LAHORE, Jan 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday removed top officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) from their posts immediately on the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe the Sahiwal killing incident.

JIT head Additional Inspector General of Police Ejaz Shah submitted its initial fact finding report to the chief minister during a meeting, holding the CTD officials responsible for killing of Khalil’s family.

The officers, removed from their posts, included Additional Inspector General CTD, Senior Superintendent of Police CTD, Deputy Superintendent of Police CTD Sahiwal and others, whereas challans of five other personnel, who had gunned down Khalil’s family, would be presented in the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC).