Sahiwal Coal Power Project masterpiece of hardwork: CM

LAHORE, July 2 (APP): A high level delegation led by Mr

Cao Peixi, Chairman China Huaneng Group (CHG), which worked on

Sahiwal Coal Power Project, called on Punjab Chief Minister

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

Chairman Royai Energy Group China Mr Qiu Yafu and other

senior officials were also present.

The chairman CHG congratulated Shehbaz Sharif and his

team on completion of 1,320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project in

a record period of 22 months and said it was an exemplary

achievement of the Punjab chief minister who had attained an

impossible task.

He said a solid foundation for cooperation had been

laid between Pakistan and China through this project and could

never forget enthusiastic commitment of Shehbaz Sharif whose

unusual abilities had made it possible to finish this venture

in a record time frame.

Mr Cao Peixi said the Sahiwal Project had written a new

history of transparency, quality and speed and this project

had set new benchmark.

He said:” Our investment experience in Punjab had been

very pleasant and we would continue this cooperation in

Pakistan especially in Punjab”.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said the

Sahiwal Coal Power project was a masterpiece of hardwork,

sincerity and unusual commitment that people of Pakistan had

never witnessed before.

He said cooperation of China’s companies in this

regard was commendable while the relevant authorities and

officials of the Punjab government had worked hard to complete

this project of national interest seven months earlier than the

stipulated period and the cooperation of federal departments

under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif was noteworthy.

Shehbaz Sharif said the public had got relief as this

project has reduced load-shedding for which people and

the government of Pakistan were thankful to China’s people

and the government for their matchless cooperation

in the energy sector.

He said this project reflected a transparency policy

which was being promoted by Nawaz-government.

Provincial Ministers Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Sher Ali Khan,

Chairman Punjab Power Development Company Chaudhry Arif Saeed,

Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Acting

Inspector General Police and high officials of Punjab

government were also present.