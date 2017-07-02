Sahiwal Coal Power Project masterpiece of hardwork: CM

LAHORE, July 2 (APP): A high level delegation led by Mr
Cao Peixi, Chairman China Huaneng Group (CHG), which worked on
Sahiwal Coal Power Project, called on Punjab Chief Minister
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.
Chairman Royai Energy Group China Mr Qiu Yafu and other
senior officials were also present.
The chairman CHG congratulated Shehbaz Sharif and his
team on completion of 1,320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project in
a record period of 22 months and said it was an exemplary
achievement of the Punjab chief minister who had attained an
impossible task.
He said a solid foundation for cooperation had been
laid between Pakistan and China through this project and could
never forget enthusiastic commitment of Shehbaz Sharif whose
unusual abilities had made it possible to finish this venture
in a record time frame.
Mr Cao Peixi said the Sahiwal Project had written a new
history of transparency, quality and speed and this project
had set new benchmark.
He said:” Our investment experience in Punjab had been
very pleasant and we would continue this cooperation in
Pakistan especially in Punjab”.
Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said the
Sahiwal Coal Power project was a masterpiece of hardwork,
sincerity and unusual commitment that people of Pakistan had
never witnessed before.
He said cooperation of China’s companies in this
regard was commendable while the relevant authorities and
officials of the Punjab government had worked hard to complete
this project of national interest seven months earlier than the
stipulated period and the cooperation of federal departments
under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif was noteworthy.
Shehbaz Sharif said the public had got relief as this
project has reduced load-shedding for which people and
the government of Pakistan were thankful to China’s people
and the government for their matchless cooperation
in the energy sector.
He said this project reflected a transparency policy
which was being promoted by Nawaz-government.
Provincial Ministers Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Sher Ali Khan,
Chairman Punjab Power Development Company Chaudhry Arif Saeed,
Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Acting
Inspector General Police and high officials of Punjab
government were also present.
Sahiwal Coal Power Project masterpiece of hardwork: CM
LAHORE, July 2 (APP): A high level delegation led by Mr