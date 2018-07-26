Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPPP wins PK-11 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Sahibzada Sanaullah has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-11 Upper Dir-II by securing 22,191 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Azam Khan of Mutidda Majlis-i-Amal stood second by securing 17,544 votes and Malik Fakhar Hayat of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf grabbed third position by getting 15,534 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 45.72%.