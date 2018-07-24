LONDON, Jul 24 (APP):Sahebzada Ahmed Khan arrived London on Monday and assumed the
responsibilities as the new High Commissioner of Pakistan to United
Kingdom (UK).
He replaced outgoing High Commissioner of Pakistan to
United Kingdom, Syed Ibne Abbas.
According to a statement of Pakistan High
Commission London issued here Tuesday, Sahebzada Ahmed Khan’s
diplomatic career spans over three decades,during which
he had served on various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan’s
Missions abroad at Mumbai, Jeddah, Yangon, Oslo,Toronto,and
New York-UN.
Prior to this assignment, Sahebzada was serving
as Chief of Protocol at the Headquarters since March 2016.
Sahebzada assumes charge as New High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK
LONDON, Jul 24 (APP):Sahebzada Ahmed Khan arrived London on Monday and assumed the