Safraz confident of Pak victory in T20 series against Lanka

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):Pakistan cricket captain expressed his resolve to win the T20 series against Sri Lankan with the help of combination cable of delivering in the right direction.

“T20 format is anyone’s game and they will try to make the best combination to win the T20 series at our home ground and in front of our crowd,” he told a news conference here on Friday night on the eve of the first match of three match T20 series against Lankan at the Gadaffi stadium.

He said, “T20 is a format, which is anyone’s game, so they will pick up the best combination and try to win the T20 series. Despite winning ODI series, we cannot take Sri Lanka an easy opponent.

We will try to enter the match with full preparation and try to give out our best to win the match as well as series.”

Pakistan is No. 1 ranked T20 team and Sri Lanka is No. 8 ranked side. On this, the T20 skipper said: “In T20 format, no team is low or high as in this format, only those teams win, who perform on the given day.