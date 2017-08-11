LAHORE, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders
Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar and Asif Kirmani Friday submitted
the nomination papers of Kalsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime
minister Nawaz Sharif, to the Election Commission of Pakistan
(ECP) for contesting the by-election in NA-120 seat.
Talking to the media outside the ECP building, they said that
Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif would be the PML-N candidate in the by-election.
“We will, God willing, win this seat with a big margin,” Muhammad
Safdar, the son-in-law of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, said.
He said: “We will make the parliament supreme.” He said that
the people would clear every hurdle in the way of democracy in the election.
Asif Kirmani said there was not a single evidence of corruption
against Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif was “Sadiq and Ameen”
in the past and he is would remain “Sadiq and Ameen” in future as well.
Safdar, Kirmani submit nomination papers of Kalsoom for NA-120
LAHORE, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders