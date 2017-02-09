SAF expresses desire to enhance cooperation with PAF

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Senegal Air Force on Thursday

expressed the desire to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan Air Force.

The desire was expressed by the visiting Chief of Air Staff Senegal Air Force Brigadier General Birame Diop here on Thursday while meeting with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Suhail Aman at his office.

On his arrival at the Air Headquarters, the distinguished

guest was received by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

According to a PAF news release, the visiting guest called on

the Pakistan Air Chief in his office.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and

discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

The Chief of Senegalese Air Force lauded the sound

professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel.

He expressed his desire to enhance the mutual cooperation

between the two Air Forces.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman offered all out support to the

Senegalese Air Force in the field of aviation training.

Air Chief also presented souvenir to the distinguished guest.