Sadruddin Hashwani meets Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Prominent businessman Sadruddin Hashwani met with incoming Prime Minister Imran Khan here at Banigala on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to Central Media Department of PTI, the prominent business personality of Dubai Imran Chaudhry was also present on the occasion. They congratulated Imran Khan on his victory in election and nomination as Prime Minister. They expressed their best wishes for Imran Khan and his government.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) met member National Assembly Shahzain Bugti.

The delegation included Asad Qaiser, Pervaiz Khattak, Farrukh Habib and Qasim Soori. The PTI leaders sought support of Shahzain for the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly.

Shahzain welcomed the delegation of PTI and expressed his support for the candidates of PTI.