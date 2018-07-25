Sadiq Sijrani, Raheel Sharif Awais Leghari cast vote

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):PML-N leader and former power minister Awais Leghari cast vote in DG Khan’s NA-191 constituency and urged people to come out and cast vote.

Talking to reporters he appreciated the smooth polling process in country .

He stated that all the political parties are participating in the process, people showing trust on democracy.

On the other hand, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani cast vote in Naukundi, Balochistan.

said “Everyone should use their right to vote”.

Former chief of army staff General (retd) Raheel Sharif casts his vote in Lahore, his hometown.

Former leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Makhdoom Javed Hashmi also cast his vote in Multan.