Sadiq Sanjrani, Mandviwalla grieve over train accident

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a train accident near Sheikhupura.

The Chairman directed for providing best possible medical facilities to the injured, said a press release issued here.

Leader of the House Dr Waseem Shahzad and leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq also grieved over the tragic accident.

They also conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the incident.