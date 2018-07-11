Sadiq Sanjrani for forging unity to foil conspiracies of saboteurs

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday terrorist and extremist mind set is out to sabotage development and democratic process, however, democratic forces have to forge unity in their ranks to give a befitting response to those who intend to achieve their nefarious designs by creating a situation of panic and disorder in the society.

While condemning the Yakatoot bomb blast, he said the incident has taken place at a crucial juncture of the history when Pakistan is fast moving towards elections and all the political parties are campaigning and engaging with the people to get their representatives elected which is the hallmark of a democratic process, a press release said.

However, he called upon all to act in unity and root out those who want to hijack the system for their own vested interests.

The Chairman Senate expressed solidarity with families who have lost their near and dear ones in the blast.

He also eulogized the sacrifices of Bilour family for upholding democratic rights. He condemned the blast in strongest words and prayed to Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved ones to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He also acknowledged the services of late Haroon Bilour for social uplift of the underprivileged and downtrodden communities in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Senate chairman called upon the concerned quarters to conduct an independent inquiry into the incident and take strict action against those involved in crime against humanity.

The Senate deputy chairman Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman and parliamentary leaders, in their separate condolence messages have also condemned the brutal attack and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved families.