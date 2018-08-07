Saddi vows to pull 2200-kg vehicle with his moustaches on I-Day

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP):Pakistan’s Guinness World Record holder

Mohammad Saddi has expressed the determination to celebrate

Independence Day in a befitting manner by pulling 2200-kg motor

vehicle with his moustaches in Faisalabad.

Talking to the media on Tuesday at National Hockey Stadium,

Saddi informed that he will offer the record breaking performance

on August 14 with the collaboration of Faisalabad Chamber of

Commerce and Industry.

“A grand flag ceremony will also be held on this occasion

and a large number of sports enthusiasts will be there to witness

record breaking performance,” he added.

Saddi, who established Guinness World Record by pulling 1700-kg

mini truck in 2012 edition of Punjab Youth Festival in Lahore,

has also demonstrated stunning performances in Dubai and Italy.

He pulled a 1740-kg motor car with his moustaches in the Guinness

World Record show in Milan, Italy in July 2014.

Lauding the role of Sports Board Punjab in his career, Saddi

said: “Sports Board Punjab provided me a suitable platform to

demonstrate my talent. I’m quite lucky to find a platform like

Punjab Youth Festival to express my talent.

“That was the first occasion when sports lovers within and

outside the country came to know about my ability to pull heavy

vehicles with my moustaches,” he elaborated.

Saddi revealed his plan to set new Guinness World Record by

pulling even bigger vehicle in Faisalabad in 2018. “Farooq Yousaf,

the acting president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry,

has assured me of his full cooperation in this regard,” he said.

“I’m working hard to keep myself fit for that great performance

and I’m quite upbeat to establish new world record which will

definitely be a grand distinction for my beloved country,” he i

explained.