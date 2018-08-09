Sacrificial animals start arriving at I-12 market

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Vendors from different parts of the country Thursday started arriving at the I-12 cattle market, the only designated place for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the Federal Capital, with a variety of goats, sheep, cows and camels.

The market, took some time in getting operational because of some administrative matters about opening four other markets that could not see light of the day, has been set up near the Railway Carriage Factory to accommodate all influx of sacrificial animals in Islamabad.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed section 144 in federal capital to sale the animals other than the designated market.

Talking to APP, a vendor Imran Ali who came from Arifwala, said he was too much excited to reach the market with his cows expecting better arrangements, but faced disappointment at the start as no sufficient facility was available to unload the animals and taking them to their allotted area. “We were made to wait for hours to reach our stall without any justification,”

“I came here after spending 10 to 12 hours in travel, covering 470 kilometers distance from Arifwala. My animals are tired of the long journey and need some water and fodder. But we have to wait for hours to unload them,” he regretted.

Another trader Muhammad Ashraf from Sahiwal said “The management is charging Rs2,650 for big animal and Rs 1,250 for small but we are forced to go outside the market for fetching drinking water for ourselves and animals, despite paying such a heavy amount.”

Complaining about the management’s attitude, he said, they were allocating space to the vendors on their own without any criteria, which speaks about flaws and transparency in the administration plan.

Contractor of the I-12 market Raja Zahid said they were responsible for providing water, land and electricity in the area, for which he had hired sufficient workforce.

“We are charging Rs143 per square yard to a vendor and dedicate seven square yards for each goat and sheep, while 15 squares for cow and camels,” he informed APP.

Answering a question, a staffer at the market said, the space was being allotted at end of the market to the first comers as per the strategy to avoid any kind of mess at the entrance in coming days, during which a great rush is expected.

“All arrangement have been completed on part of the civic body,” official sources in the MCI told APP.

Answering a question, they said that MCI could not set up four other markets in areas of Rawat, Bhara Kahu, Tramrri and Sarai Kharbooza due to some litigation.

The Islamabad Capital Territory administration had issued a circular in this regard, stating section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad under which no one would be allowed to do business of sacrificial animals other than the designated place. Animals of the vendors would be confiscated on violation of the law, they added.

This year, they said, a contract worth Rs 71.5 million has been awarded to a private party, who would be responsible for providing all basic facilities to the vendors, coming from different parts of the country to sale their goats, sheep, cows and camels.

The MCI, the sources said, would deploy 20 staffers to ensure smooth supply of drinking water and electricity, besides keeping check on designated places for loading and unloading of animals, public toilets and car parking.

Meanwhile, a police official informed that they were installing 20 pickets and deploying 60 police officials for security of the market.