Sabotaging democratic process not service to democracy: Ch Pervaiz

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry

Pervaiz Elahi said on Sunday that sabotaging democratic process

was not a service of democracy.

Talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly here, he

said that opposition should contest election of leader of

the house in Punjab Assembly with courage, and hue and cry

would not benefit them.

To a question regarding forward bloc, he said that

he was against the forward bloc.

Responding to another query, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said,

“If any person wears black armbands, it was a matter of

his personal choice and the speaker’s job was to ensure

free and fair voting process”.

Commenting on Usman Buzdar’s candidature for CM slot,

the PA speaker said that Usman Buzdar was not a controversial

figure.