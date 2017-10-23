Saba Qammar to prefer Pakistani films, dramas

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP):Pakistani famous film and drama star, Saba Qammar said her

Hindi Medium film, in India, had carried out a business of over one billion rupees.

She said even after such excellent

performance Indian producers were preferring to

male artists of Pakistan, so she had decided to

perform only in Pakistani films and TV dramas in

future.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she said,

“I have always preferred my country over self interest

and some circles in India do not not like my attitude”.

She said,”I have always performed according to the

character assigned to me in a film or drama and that

is why, people like me”.