SAARC needs to be turned into an effective platform: President Mamnoon

KARACHI, Nov 15 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain here on Wednesday called for turning the platform of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) effective through strong regional connectivity and people to people contact.

addressing a conference on Peace in South Asia, organized by Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), he said the region home to around 1.7 billion, representing 21% of the world population, is in urgent need of peace.

“South Asia is mired in several crisis and conflicts at the

moment due to various unresolved political and geographical factors,” said the President.

Mentioning that the situation was getting all the more complex due to India’s ongoing arms build-up, instability in Afghanistan and the menace of terrorism, he said the situation can be aptly tackled through regional cooperation and settling of longstanding disputes.

“I believe that the whole region of South Asia is in search for

peace and prosperity, however, these have become elusive due to war and conflicts,” regretted President Mamnoon Hussain.

He reiterated that destiny of the people in region was linked

with each other and it is only through mutual cooperation that they can fight poverty, unemployment, climate change, militancy and other public issues.