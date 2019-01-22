SAARC countries to ends hunger, poverty, malnutrition in region: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFSR) Sahibzada Muhamnad Mahboob Sultan Tuesday said the SAARC countries were tied in several commonalities of culture, food and environment that could lead them in making joint efforts to fight hunger, poverty and malnutrition in the region.

He stated this while addressing the second day of 10th SAARC, Food Bank Board (FBB) meeting as chief guest which was hosted by government of Pakistan here.