SAARC Chamber’s delegation to participate in WCC moot in Sydney

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): A high-level delegation of the

SAARC Chamber, first time in history, will participate in

the 10th 3-day international flagship moot of World Chamber

Congress commencing from September 19 in Sydney (Australia)

where in a galaxy of 12,000 chambers representing more than

100 countries will grace the occasion.

Talking to the media here Sunday, Vice President SAARC

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pak chapter and veteran

trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik said that World Chamber

Congress (WCC) had extended invitation to the SAARC Chamber

in its 10th moot, by acknowledging the meritorious services

and remarkable contribution of the SAARC Chamber.

He said that a high-level 45-member SAARC Chamber

delegation drawn from different member countries including

35 from Pakistan will attend the moot.

He said that SAARC Chamber delegation would have direct

interaction with globe’s most prominent leaders and brightest

minds to transform the future of business.

He said, “Our delegation will also avail the unparalleled

opportunity in ever changing business climate and learn from

the visionary wisdom of the leading tycoons attending the mega

event with special focus studying today’s most significant global

issues confronting business community worldwide.

He said that event would help facilitate the exchange

of real world ideas and best practices on both chambers and

business activities. He said that benefits from indispensable

knowledge and interesting perspectives on a broad number of

important topics filled including informative discussions in

event.

He said that prominent speakers would shed light on the

subject of ‘Business, Conflict and Terrorism’ and this is the

best world platform where Pakistan could convince the world

leading businessmen of the sacrifices we have rendered against

terrorism.

He said the world should recognize that Pakistan had

lost trillions of rupees in war against terrorism and loss

to business was much more than a simple calculation. He said

prosperity and peace could not be achieved without rooting

out the menace of terrorism.

Iftikhar Malik said the role of chambers in bringing the

voice of business to the table is more important than ever.

“We meet at a time of growing hostility to trade and

globalisation. Chambers are devoted to strengthening economic

growth, prosperity and sustainability.

They exist in every country of the world and offer a multitude of programmes and services that support trade and development. Working hand

in hand, we can make a real difference to companies both large

and small, and indeed, to society as a whole”, he added.

He said that WCC was a premier and milestone event

bringing together chambers, business and government figures

alike. The event is being jointly organized by the Sydney

Business Chamber, WCC and International Chamber of Commerce

at International Convention Centre, Sydney.

He said the WCC was a global forum uniting a network of

12,000 chambers which provides an opportunity to connect and

strengthen relations with a diverse and international groups

of individuals representing more than 100 countries.

He said with both formal land informal occasions to develop network,

the congress ms to establish institutional ties and promote

trade and investment opportunities.