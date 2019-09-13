SAARC chamber stresses need of promoting SMEs to meet economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):Founder Chairman Pak US Business Council and Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday stressed the need of promoting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to meet economic challenges.

Talking to a delegation of traders here, he also highlighted the importance of adopting a workable policy for upcoming entrepreneurs, easy access to credit, tax rebates and one-window operation.

Malik highlighted various issues being faced by SMEs including lack of proper access to finance, high cost of doing business, low value addition, technological advancement, complicated tax system.