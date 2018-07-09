SAARC CCI president to visit Pakistan from July 10

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP):SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) President Ruwan Edirisinghe will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday for discussing matters relating to enhance trade among all SAARC member states and to discuss in details about the proposal of harmonization of customs procedures and documentations in the region to facilitate movement of goods across the borders.

During his two-day visit he would hold meeting with SAARC CCI headquarter building committee besides meeting with local business community and government officials to accelerate the efforts of the SAARC chamber in promoting economic, trade and investment linkages across the region.

SAARC CCCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik in a statement on Monday said Ruwan, a leading industrialist and investor from Sri Lanka, is arriving in Islamabad and will meet the business community and hold meeting with SAARC CCI Headquarter building committee to evaluate the construction work of the building.

He said 95 per cent structure of the building has been completed under the supervision of high profile internationally accredited architects and designers.

He said the government of Pakistan and magnates have contributed over 80 per cent of the total of the cost of the project valued at more than rupees one billion. He hoped that it will be completed before the end of current calendar.

He said during his stay, Ruwan is likely to meet important government officials and trade leaders. He said his focus will continue to prioritize better connectivity and establishment of SAARC industrial parks for better investment facilitation.

Highlighting upcoming meetings of SAARC CCI President here in Pakistan, Iftikhar Malik said the agenda of the meetings will be focused on enhancing trade among all the SAARC countries- Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Afghanistan. The matters pertaining to free trade in the SAARC region will also be discussed threadbare.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional cooperation under the umbrella of SAARC for promoting welfare of the people of South Asia, improving their quality of life, economic progress, social uplift and cultural cooperation.