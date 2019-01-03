SAARC CCI president terms Pakistan role vital for strengthening regional trade

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):SAARC CCI President Ruwan Edirisinghe Thursday underscored that Pakistan’s support for boosting of trade, investment and business among the member countries was of key importance.

He said South Asia has tremendous trade potential, which needs to be tapped with a shared vision of 2030 envisaged to address core trade issues and Pakistan’s role in this regard is vital as no prosperity is possible without restoring peace in the region, a press release said. The SAARC CCI president also felicitated Iftikhar Malik for United Business Group (UBG) sweeping in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and expressed his hope that under the dynamic leadership of newly elected president Daroo Khan Achakzai Pakistan would strengthen trade relations with its neighboring countries. Explaining security and political barriers as the main challenges faced by South Asian countries, he urged to celebrate the current successes instead of focusing on the issues. Because SAARC nations show the best improvement in terms of GDP growth, which averages at over 6.5 percent means “SAARC countries have the highest rate of growing economies in the world”. He also noted that the biggest economies for the next two decades are supposed to be from Asia, which is a vital opportunity for South Asian countries. He said Asian economies including China, Japan and India are expanding and gearing up to capture world markets which clearly indicates the importance of Asia in the global economy. He was of the opinion that South Asia will play an important role in the future particularly by materializing the vision of 2030. Iftikhar Ali Malik extended his gratitude to Ruwan Edirisinghe for felicitating him on the victory of his group in FPCCI election. He apprised him of FPCCI role in coming days for the promotion of regional trade. He also assured him full support from Pakistan to make SAARC Chamber forum a successful entity in the region.

We will have to autonomously develop an agenda for South Asian cooperation, driven broadly by economic concerns where we are seeking to take advantage of optimality and economic relations, he added.

He emphasized restructuring production and export processes in order to improve transboundary trade in South Asia.