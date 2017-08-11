SAARC CCI for increasing investment in agri-research

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): SAARC Chamber of Commerce and

Industry on Friday urged the government for increasing investment in

agriculture research to boost crop yield to strengthen food security

in the country.

In a statement, President SAARC CCI, Iftikhar Ali Malik urged

the government foro granting interest free agricultural loans on

soft terms and conditions to farmers at their doorsteps besides

especial relief in water and power consumption.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers headed by

Muzaffar Ali Sial, he asked the farmers to adopt scientific methods

to enhance food grain production and reduce imports by using one-

fifth of their farming land to cultivate lentils.

Underlining the greater readiness to take the bold steps

needed to build a prosperous future of Pakistan he has given the

call for “Green Revolution”, in the country “which implies

productivity improvement in perpetuity without ecological and social

harm.

He said our farmers are still lagging behind in terms of

availability of good quality seeds, adequate water, power,

availability of proper price and market for their produce.

“We need to deal with not only the way the world produces

food but the way it is distributed, sold and consumed, and we need

a green revolution that can boost yields by working with rather

than against nature,” he added.

He noted that over half of the food produced today is lost,

wasted or discarded as a result of inefficiency in the human-managed

food chain.

“Unless we prepare a balanced and a comprehensive integrated

plan, we will not be able to change the lives of farmers,” he added.

Stressing the urgent need for use of scientific methods for

farming to increase productivity, Iftikhar said it was high time

that the country goes for green revolution.

Pakistan can save over $1.2 billion annually by encouraging

the domestic edible oil sector, he added.

He was of the view that proper farming, production,

processing and marketing of oilseeds can not only reduce dependence

on imports but also help earn foreign exchange as Pakistan is

located in the food deficient region.

Pitching for `per drop, more crop’, he stressed the need for

research in the field of agriculture to determine the health of soil

and its needs in terms of seeds, water quantity and amount of

fertilization.

He also emphasized on the need to focus on enhancing food

grain production by adopting scientific methods. “Research is

important in the agriculture sector. And this cannot happen only in

one place. We have to see how can we make our agriculture more

scientific and increase productivity and solutions are there for

these issues,” he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said agriculture, nutrition and health

should be brought together in terms of design and delivery systems

relating to public health and agriculture production.