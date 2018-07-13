SAARC CCI Executive Committee meets at Dhaka

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):The 75th meeting of the Executive Committee of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) is convening on Friday in association with Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The SAARC CCI delegation was led by its President Ruwan Edirisinghe includes Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik, Vice President Dasho Ugen Tshechup Dorji, said a press release.

The meeting deliberated on SAARC CCI initiatives, upcoming events and strategies to lift regional cooperation to new heights for regional development and prosperity.

During the visit, President SAARC CCI and other members from member states will also meet Kazi M. Aminul Islam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and other high- level government officials to discuss the investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

They will also highlight the prospects of mutual interest and find out means to enhance the socio-economic potential of South Asia.

Furthermore, one day seminar on climate resilient South Asia, organize by SAARC CCI will also commence from July 15 in Dhaka, aiming at to provide a road-map and relevant guidelines for spotting opportunities from climate change.

The seminar is aimed at showcasing and streamlining the approaches based on innovation and entrepreneurship as the drivers to create new knowledge, find new models of doing business and transforming good ideas into great products.

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Bangladesh Anisul Islam Mahmud has will be the the Chief Guest of the seminar.