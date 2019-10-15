Saadi Abbas to miss Karate 1 Premier League

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Pakistan’s top Karateka Saadi Abbas would miss the Karate 1 Premier League scheduled to be held in Madrid next month, as to participate in the National Games and South Asian Games.

“Saadi would be coming to Pakistan on October 26 for participation in the 33rd National Games to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this month. After that he would be going in the 13th South Asian Games to take place in Kathmandu and Pokhara in December,” Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Chairman Muhammad Jahangir told APP.

Jahangir said the country comes first and hopefully Saadi would bag gold medals in the mega events. Speaking about the remaining 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers, Jahangir said Saadi was to feature in a number of rounds to improve his ranking and then the final Olympic qualification round would be held in Paris in May.