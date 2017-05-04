Saad terms PM most experienced politician in region

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was

most experienced politician in the region.

The Prime Minister had highlighted regional issues on

different forums and also courageously resolving the national

issues despite false allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-i-

Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, he said talking to a private news

channel.

He said Imran Khan was doing politics of allegations and

using derogatory language for opponents for political point

scoring.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

government had made unprecedented work to reduce power

loadshedding from the country. It had initiated several energy

projects in the country to meet the growing demand, he added.

He said previous regimes of Pervez Musharaf and Pakistan

Peoples Party (PPP) had not done any work for resolving energy

crisis.

Replying to a question, he said civil and military

leadership were enjoying good ties as both wanted the continuity

of democratic system in the country.