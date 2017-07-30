Saad says Imran, Rashid be questioned about their statements

LAHORE, July 30 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N leader

Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday said Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid

Ahmad should be questioned about their statements regarding

honourable judges.

Addressing a press conference here at the Lahore Press

Club, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate for the

prime minister’s slot, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, had alleged that

the apex court judges were offered billions, but they had

not accepted the same.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could have

removed Articles 62 and 63 from the Constitution, but it did

not do so as the opposition would have objected that the PML-N

wanted to hide corruption through such move.

Both the articles, he said, were like the old 58-2b clause.

Those should be applicable to all, especially those belonging

to influential spheres, he added.

Saad Rafique said the party had faced many allegations. It

was even equated with “mafia” and “godfather”, he added.

He said if a Sharif was sent home, then the party would

bring forward the second one, then the third and so forth.

Criticising PTI leader Imran Khan, he alleged that no new

faces were with him, rather all the ‘looters and notorious’

people were joining him.

He said the PML-N would not go for the politics of hatred

or revenge. The PTI chief, he said, would have to eventually

approach the PML-N.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said: “Our elders gave their blood and

lives for the creation and development of Pakistan.”

He said that the PML-N, though not accepting, implemented

the court verdict only to uphold the rule of law.

He said the nomination of Shehbaz Sarif for the post of prime

ministership was based on merit as he had performed excellently

as Punjab chief minister.

He said the Sharif family had been charged with money-laundering,

corruption and looting, but Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on the

allegation of a salary which he had not drawn ever.

Criticising the speech of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,

he said that he should have asked his father Asif Ali Zardari,

senior leaders Raza Rabbani and Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani before

commenting on the decision.

Punjab ministers Zaeem Qadri and Rana Mashhood were also

present on the occasion.