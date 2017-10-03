ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP) Minister for Railway Khawaja
Saad Rafique Tuesday turned down opposition parties’ claim
about removing the clause End of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat)
from the Election Bill 2017.
The minister, in his Tweet, said “People should not be
misled by telling lie and using the name of last Prophet
Hazrat Muhammd Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) that a clause of end
of Prophethood had been removed from the bill.”
The minister said a copy of election reforms bill 2017 was available
at website of the legislation section of the National Assembly since
October 2, and the propaganda in that regard should be avoided.
He asked people not to believe in negative propaganda of the
opposition. “In election bill 2017, no change has been made in end of
prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat) affidavit.
“I believe in the absolute and unqualified finality of the
Prophethood of Muhammad Peace be Upon Him, the last of the prophets
and that I am not follower of anyone who claims to be a prophet
in any sense of the world, or of any description whatsoever after
Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him and I do not recognize such a
claimant to the prophet, or a religions reformer, nor do I belong to the
Qadiani group, or the Lahori group, or call myself an Ahmadi,” he shared
a copy of the clause, being part of the bill, in his tweet.
Saad rejects opposition’s claim of removing end of Prophethood clause from Election Bill
ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP) Minister for Railway Khawaja