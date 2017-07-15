Saad Rafique terms Panama-Papers, an international conspiracy

ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja

Saad Rafique on Saturday said that the Panama Papers issue was

nothing but an international conspiracy to hamper the development

process in the country.

Talking to the media here, the minister raised specific

reservations on the report, recently submitted by Joint

Investigation Team (JIT).

Currently, the party’s legal team was examining the

report and would present its stance before the court, he

added.

He said it seemed that an international conspiracy was

being hatched to derail Pakistan’s economic development process

as some elements did not want to see the country as a prosperous

and powerful one.

He said the politics of allegations was not serving national

interests in any manner.

“Let us do politics on the basis of performance, instead

on the basis of just allegations”, he said. “We are engaged in

pulling each others’ legs which is serving the interests of

enemies of Pakistan,” he added.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was determined to

taking the country’s economic strength to new heights, however,

Chairman PTI Imran Khan was creating hurdles in his way.