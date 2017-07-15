ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja
Saad Rafique on Saturday said that the Panama Papers issue was
nothing but an international conspiracy to hamper the development
process in the country.
Talking to the media here, the minister raised specific
reservations on the report, recently submitted by Joint
Investigation Team (JIT).
Currently, the party’s legal team was examining the
report and would present its stance before the court, he
added.
He said it seemed that an international conspiracy was
being hatched to derail Pakistan’s economic development process
as some elements did not want to see the country as a prosperous
and powerful one.
He said the politics of allegations was not serving national
interests in any manner.
“Let us do politics on the basis of performance, instead
on the basis of just allegations”, he said. “We are engaged in
pulling each others’ legs which is serving the interests of
enemies of Pakistan,” he added.
He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was determined to
taking the country’s economic strength to new heights, however,
Chairman PTI Imran Khan was creating hurdles in his way.
Saad Rafique terms Panama-Papers, an international conspiracy
