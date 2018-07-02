Saad, Qasim, Husnain, Khursheed, Shahryar moves in tennis next round

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):Saad Irfan, Qasim Ali, Husnain, Khursheed Abbasi and Shahryar Monday qualifed for the next round of Engro Foods Tennis Championship here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

In the matches played Saad beat Tariq Abbasi 6-4,7-5; Qasim beat Zulqarnain 6-1,6-1; Husnain beat Zaid 6-2,6-2; Khursheed beat Poyan 6-2,6-1 and Shahryar beat Saleem 6-1,6-0.

Musa Chaudhry, Sajid Bakht and Hassan Abdullah also reached the next round of the championship.

The competitions to be played in the tournament include men’s singles, men’s doubles, women singles, boys and girls under-18, u-14, u-10, senior doubles plus 45 and senior doubles plus 60.

The quarter finals will be played on July 5, while semifinals and final will be held on July 6 and 7, respectively

Hassan Baig, Director General (Civil Aviation Authority) inaugurated the Tennis Championship