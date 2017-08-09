Saad, Muqam thank PML-N workers for active participation in rally

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Wednesday thanked the party workers for their active participation in the Islamabad-Lahore rally led by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
“The party workers’ passion, solidarity with their
beloved leader Nawaz Sharif and participation in the rally is
exemplary,” they said while addressing the rally participants
here at I-9 Interchange.
Minister for Railways Saad Rafique said active
participation of a huge number of PML-N workers in the rally
indicated that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif lived in hearts of
the public and he would continue to rule hearts of the masses.
“I congratulate the workers of PML-N for participating
in the rally, their participation in the rally indicate that
conspiracies cannot cause any dent to popularity of Nawaz
Sharif,” he added.
He said journey of nine kilometers from Punjab House
to I-8 interchange was completed in five hours, and the rally’s
arrival time in Lahore could not be determined, keeping in
view the current pace.
President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Amir Muqam appreciated the
charged-party workers and termed the rally-day a historic in
the country’s politics.
He said, “The people are with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
due to their love and loyalty with Pakistan and he will remain so
in the hearts of people.”
Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider,
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and
the PML-N leadership from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are participating
in the rally.
