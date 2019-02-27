S Korea increases Pakistani manpower quota by 11%

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):In a bid to export maximum Pakistani manpower in the world, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari is making all out efforts as this segment of society play a key role in strengthening the national economy.

Due to his hard efforts, South Korea has increased 11 percent quota of Pakistani manpower but he is struggling to get it doubled.

According to Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment’s statistics, previously, Pakistan could only import 900 workforce to Korea which had now increased to over 1,000.

In a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Kwak Sung-Kyu, called on him here on Wednesday, the special assistant discussed the possibilities of increasing 100 percent quota for Pakistani workforce.

The ambassador apprised the special assistant regrading recent measures taken by his government to consume maximum Pakistani workers in the local industry.