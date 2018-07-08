Rustum, Zeeshan win Arm Wrestling titles

PESHAWAR, Jul 08 (APP):Rustum Khan and Muhammad Zeeshan
claimed the titles of the Arm Wrestling Championship organized by Asian Gym at
its premises here on Sunday.
Former Mr. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saeed Ur Rehman Yousafzai
supervised the contests for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Muhammad
Yousaf, Haider Khan and Mehmood Ur Rehman acted as judges during the event.
A total of 50 contesters took part in the Championship
wherein Rustum Khan of Cantt Gym got first position and Muhammad Zeeshan of
Asian Gym remained at runners-up while Hamad and Walid in the Heavy weight category
and Asfandiyar and Obaid Ullah in the light class got second and third positions
respectively.
