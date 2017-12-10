Russias’s Ivan Nedelko wins Serena Hotels ITF Futures Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Top seed Russian Ivan Nedelko outclassed Spaniard Pere Riba in straight sets to win men’s single title of Serena Hotels ITF Futures Tennis Tournament, 2017 on Sunday here at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex Garden Avenue.

Both players exhibited exciting rallies, displayed sportsman spirit and the spectators applauded them throughout the match.

Ambassador of Turkey, Sadik Babür Girgin was the chief guest of the of the concluding ceremony. He

expressed his pleasure for being chief guest at such a momentous occasion. He thanked President PTF, Salim Saifullah and the Serena Hotels for the inviting him to witness the exciting final. He expressed the hope that

the Turkish players would also participate in the futures tournaments. He said Pakistan

and Turkey enjoyed strong brotherly relations.

The President PTF on the occasion expressed his pleasure at the

successfully conducting the event. He also asked other international players to

come to Pakistan and participate in the future sports events, especially tennis.

Singles Final Result:

Ivan Nedelko (RUS) [1] beat Pere Riba (ESP) [4]: 6-3, 6-4.