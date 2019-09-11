Russian ExpoBank Shows Keen Interest to Invest in Pakistan’s Financial Sector

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Chairman Russian ExpoBank, a leading investment bank of the country, Igor Vladimirovich Kim, Wednesday expressed keen interest to invest in Pakistan’s financial sector.

He expressed the interest of investing in financial sector of the country during his meeting with Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro and Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Zubair Gilani at BoI Headquarters here.

Kim said that his team would analyze opportunities of acquiring public sector entities which were being offered for privatization soon.

While briefing about his organization’s strength, he said that his fund ExpoCapital had heavily invested in international production of a new generation of energy efficient electro bikes, and his company OCSiAI was an international developer and producer of signal walled carbon nanotubes for global industry.