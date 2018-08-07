Russian deputy defence minister calls on naval chief

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Alexander V Fomin Tuesday called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval

Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting detailed discussions on bilateral defence collaboration in diverse fields were

held. The visiting dignitary lauded the commitment and performance of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the regional maritime domain, a statement issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of

Pakistan Navy presented guard of honour. Thereafter, Admiral Zafar Mahmood

Abbasi introduced the visiting dignitary to the Principal Staff Officers.

It is expected that the visit will further enhance defence collaboration and strengthen defence ties

between the two countries in general and navies in particular.