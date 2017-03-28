Russian Deputy Chief of staff meets CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, March 28 (APP): Colonel General Istrakov Sergei Yuryevich, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Russia, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, matters related to regional dynamics and professional interest came under discussion.

Further strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two Armed Forces was reiterated. The Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff applauded the professionalism of Pak Armed Forces and acknowledged sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in war against terrorism.