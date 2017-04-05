Russia, Pakistan for further cooperation in oil and gas sector

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): A high level delegation from Russian

Federation led by State Secretary and Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Yuri P Sentyurin and Deputy Chairman of Gazprom A Vtaly Markelov, called on Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday.

During the meeting mutually beneficial matters of bilateral interest were discussed aiming to further deepen the cooperation in different fields of oil and gas sector, a press release said.

The delegation evinced keen interest in laying transnational gas pipelines, mutual cooperation between Gazprom International and

Pakistani state owned exploration and production company, Oil and Gas Developemnt Company Limited, for jointly exploring vistas of opportunities both within and outside Pakistan.

An update from the Pakistan side on North-South Gas Pipeline Project (NSGPP) was also shared with the Russian delegation.

Shahid Khaqan appreciated the keen interest of the Russian Federation to promote cooperation in different fields of oil and gas sector and hoped that Pakistan-Russian relations would grow further with successful implementation of different projects between the two countries.

The Deputy Chairman Gazprom added that the proposed projects in petroleum sector would be beneficial for the economic well-being of Pakistan and would provide growth opportunities for both the nations in years the future.