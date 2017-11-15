Russia keen to establish trade relations with Pakistan

SIALKOT, Nov 15 (APP): Commercial Counselor of Embassy

of Russia in Pakistan Sergey Baranov on Wednesday said Russia was keen to establish strong bilateral trade relations

with Pakistan.

He said this while addressing a meeting of exporters held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.

SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik presided over the meeting

while SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja, Dr Mariyam

Nouman, Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Women Entrepreneurs, Waqas Akram Awan and others also attended it.

The commercial counselor said the Russia was also keen to

develop strong Business-to-Business contacts between businessmen of Pakistan and Russia besides making sincere efforts to explore the mutual trade potential as well.

Meanwhile, Sergey Baranov showed keen interest in the

Sialkot-made sports goods and surgical instruments during his visit to several leading industrial units. He witnessed the

production process of sports goods and he highly hailed the

international standard craftsmanship of the Sialkot based

artisans.

On this occasion, Russian Envoy Sergey Baranov said that

Russia was intending to boost the mutual trade ties with Pakistan besides making all-out sincere efforts to strengthen the mutual trade.

Addressing the meeting, SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik

stressed the need to establish a proper and well-planned

banking channel between Pakistan and Russia, saying that

the mutual trade and business could never be developed

without proper banking system in Russia as well.