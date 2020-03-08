Rural areas population playing vital role in national development: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Mar 08 (APP)::Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said people living in rural areas were playing their vital role in national development and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a newly established marriage hall at Head

Marala-Sialkot, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved that he felt the

pain of general public and took keen interest to give them relief.

She said it was priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government to provide and protect basic rights of farmers and growers as they were playing key role in boosting agri economy of the country.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced true face and soft image

of Pakistan in the world.

She revealed that Ehsaas Programme and Sehat Cards Programmes were the most beneficial and revolutionary programmes launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said two main corrupt political families had ruthlessly looted the national

exchequer during past regimes.

Dr. Firdous said Pakistan was now safe and peaceful country, as the participation

of international cricketer players in PSL was an ample proof of the fact.

She revealed that extension in GSP Plus status by European Union for Pakistan was helping to introduce Pakistani products globally, enabling Pakistani business community to get full benefit of the GSP Plus status.

The SAPM said Pakistan was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of

national development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister

Imran Khan.