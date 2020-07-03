Rupee gains 67 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 67 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Friday to close at Rs 166.21 compared to the last closing of Rs 166.88.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166.5 and Rs 167.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.91 to close at Rs 186.63 against the last day’s trading of Rs 188.54.

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.54, whereas a decrease of Rs 2 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 206.99 as compared to its last closing of Rs 208.99.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 18 paisas each to close at Rs 44.31 and Rs 45.25 respectively.