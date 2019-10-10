Running economy on sustainable basis govt’s foremost priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said his government’s foremost priority was to run the economic system on sustainable basis, which would help create job opportunities, enhance investors’ confidence and promote local industry.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the government’s economic team here, during which matters relating to the promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), revival of sick industrial units and incentives to the construction sector were discussed in detail.

Federal ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Umar Ayub, Hamad Azhar and Muhammadmian Soomro, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, special assistants Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Yusuf Baig Mirza and Shaukat Tareen, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, Board of Investment (BOI) chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman and senior officers attended the meeting.

Regarding the revival of sick industrial units, the prime minister was informed that a total of 687 sick units were in such a state which could immediately be revived through some measures.

The meeting was told that the revival of such units was possible through the public-private partnership.