Rules for NA committee on national security finalized

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq on Thursday said rules of procedure and regulations for

Parliamentary Committee of National Assembly on National Security

have been finalized.

Talking to mediapersons after chairing a meeting of the

committee here, he said that during the meeting matters related to

Afghanistan and Iran came under discussion.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Law and

Justice Zahid Hamid, National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua,

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz,

Minister of Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Secretary Foreign

Affairs Tehmina Janjua and members of the Parliament including Shah

Mehmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, Naveed Qamar, Sheikh Rashid, Usman

Kakar and others.

Speaker National Assembly said the meeting also reviewed ways

to improve ties with the neighbouring countries.

He said in the next meeting National Action Plan would also be

discussed, adding representatives of provinces would also be invited

to the meeting.