Rulers who could not run state affairs were thrown out of power in previous elections: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the rulers, who could not run the affairs of the country were thrown out of power by the people of Pakistan in previous elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to protect the people from outbreak of coronavirus and save them from hunger, she said this in a tweet in response to the press conference of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

She said that today the whole nation was engaged in the war against coronavirus, but the PML- N leadership was worried about Sharif family.

She said that Nawaz- League leadership was remembering Shahbaz Sharif as they were deprived of power in the Punjab now.

She said that the Opposition Leader after his return from England instead of standing with the masses, has preferred to remain in self-isolation.

Those who used the law for personal benefits, should know that in Naya Pakistan national institutions were free and law was supreme.

She urged Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to ask Sharif family to return the looted money of the nation.

She said this was time to serve the nation, but the PML- N leadership was not even pretending to spend a few pennies from their pockets on the coronavirus victims.

Dr Firdous asked Sharif family to stand with the people of the country which they ruled for decades.