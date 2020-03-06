Rulers of the past many decades now admitting their failure: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that those who ruled the nation for decades were now admitting their failure.

In a tweet, she said that the statement of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbsai that past models could not work and there was need of finding new paths was confession of crime.

She said that masses of Pakistan have chose a new model and new way in shape of Prime Minister Imran Khan as they rejected the dynastic rule of those families and they do not want them to come to power again.

Those who were trying to project themselves as democrats, during their own rule tried to convert the system into monarchy by amending the constitution. She said that in the “Company politics”, all shares remain within the family. Dr Firdous definition f their democracy was elder brother himself the PM, younger brother, chief minister, nephew all powerful personality in the largest province and daughter enjoyed the status of “ super prime minister”

She said that Imran Khan was a popular leader who created real Awami Raj in the state. She said that the PM would visit Karachi tomorrow to inaugurate public welfare projects and review the priorities for resolution of Karachi’s problems.