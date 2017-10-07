Rule of law should ensure for country’s development: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said rule of law should be ensured for development and prosperity of the country.

All national institutions were effectively working under the constitution, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the previous Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government had completed its tenure due to cooperation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said the PML-N government has launched mega project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was a game changer for the country.

He said the government would fully implement National Action Plan (NAP). Incidents of terrorism had decreased to a great extent due to step and concrete measures of the incumbent government.

Replying to a question, he said no grouping was reported in PML-N and all party leaders were united under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.